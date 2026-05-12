CJI forms advisory panel in ₹50,000 crore push for court infrastructure

Its mandate also includes improving citizen-centric services to bridge the digital divide, planning modern court complexes and enhancing working conditions for judicial officers and court staff. Earlier this month, the Union Cabinet approved a proposal to increase the sanctioned strength of the Supreme Court from 33 to 37 judges (excluding the Chief Justice of India) in the first such expansion since 2019. The proposal will be formalised through an amendment to the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Act, 1956. Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the decision as a step towards strengthening judicial infrastructure and ensuring speedy justice. The sanctioned strength of the apex court has steadily expanded over the decades, from eight judges in 1956 to 33 in 2019, in response to the increasing volume and complexity of litigation.