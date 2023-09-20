Home / Industry / News / Cable cos seek autonomy in pricing; IB ministry forwards request to Trai

Cable cos seek autonomy in pricing; IB ministry forwards request to Trai

According to Trai's new tariff order (NTO) regime, distributors can not break broadcaster bouquets and must offer them to customers without making any changes

BS Web Team New Delhi
Representative image

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2023 | 11:08 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has requested the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) to include the issue of granting autonomy to TV distributors in bouquet (group of TV channels offered as a package) formation by allowing them to break broadcaster bouquets in its consultation paper that was released on August 8, The Economic Times (ET) reported citing people aware of the development.

The ministry received a representation from the All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF), which requested it to intervene in the matter. The matter may turn into a turf war between the government and Trai, as Trai controls TV channel pricing, the report said.

The ministry wrote to the Trai secretary requesting the regulator to consider AIDCF's request. This came after AIDCF wrote to the Ministry after Trai decided not to include the bouquet formation issue in its consultation paper.

Also Read: Trai recommends entry fee cut for mobile, other telecom service licences

As things stand, Trai is evaluating the letter from the ministry in consultation with its legal team, a Trai official told ET. "As a regulator, Trai doesn't need to respond to every letter that it receives", the official added.

What are the rules about channel bouquets?

According to Trai's new tariff order (NTO) regime, distributors can not break broadcaster bouquets and must offer them to customers without making any changes. This allows broadcasters to create bouquets in a way that drives maximum reach.

Before the latest NTO regime, distributors could create their own channel bouquets. However, under the new NTO regime, broadcasters charge MRP for à la carte channels and bouquets directly from consumers while the distributors act as intermediaries between consumers and broadcasters, the ET report said.

What has AIDCF said?

In its letter to the IB Ministry, the AIDCF has said that consumers will have to pay 21 per cent less charges if the distributors are allowed to break the broadcaster bouquets. AIDCF is the apex body of cable TV service providers.

Also Read: Trai to float a consultation paper on regulations for OTT players soon

Other than this, AIDCF also wrote to Trai on August 17, requesting it to publish a detailed consultation paper that talks about all the important concerns related to TV distribution, the ET report said.

Also Read

Trai directs annual audit for telcos, asks to refund overcharged tariff

8 passengers, including 6 children trapped on cable car in Pakistan

TRAI gives companies 2 weeks to verify templates for sending commercial SMS

Pricing regulator sets mechanism to fix prices of off-patent drugs

Independent body, risk-based framework: TRAI suggests regulations for AI

Railways earned over Rs 2,800 cr from revised child travel norms in 7 yrs

India names ex-govt official, former WhatsApp exec as new antitrust members

Trai recommends entry fee cut for mobile, other telecom service licences

More than 200 events lined up at 'Yashobhoomi' at Dwarka in 2 yrs: DPIIT

Jute mills foresee 30-50% production cuts on back of low procurement plan

Topics :Information and Broadcasting MinistryLocal cable channelsbroadcastersTelecom Regulator Authority of IndiaTelecom companiesTrai ChairmanBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 20 2023 | 11:08 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Micron set to break ground for Sanand semiconductor plant on Saturday

NRIs can now open new bank accounts using SBI YONO app; Here's how

Election News

Like Telangana statehood promise, Congress will deliver: Rahul Gandhi

Mizoram polls: Farmers will top priority if ZPM wins, says party chief

India News

Smriti Irani's portfolio to abuse Cong, Gandhi family, says KC Venugopal

India should use retaliation mechanism to deal with EU's carbon tax: GTRI

Economy News

Upward revision: OECD raises India's FY24 GDP growth projection to 6.3%

Next Story