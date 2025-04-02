Campa sees double-digit growth in UP, West Bengal soft drink market

Campa, a carbonated drink brand belonging to Reliance Consumer Products (RCP), has managed to gain double-digit volume market share in some states and high single-digit share in others after its launch two years ago. The latest entrant into the cola war, Campa has also crossed the ₹1,000 crore mark in revenues.

According to data sourced from the industry, Campa has gained double-digit volume market share in Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal while it has gained high single-digit market share in Delhi, Uttarakhand, Bihar and Assam. Reliance Retail had said in its Q3FY25 results release that Campa has over 10 per cent market share in certain states. It also said that its consumer brands business continued to grow across categories, with nine-month FY25 revenue at ₹8,000 crore.

Sources also indicated that Campa has seen volume growth in double-digit and more than double the category’s growth rate in January and February. An email sent to RCP remained unanswered till the time of going to press. As Campa entered the market, RCP offered higher margins and incentives to the supply chain in order to gain market share in the category. In February, the consumer goods arm of Reliance Industries made its first international foray by taking Campa to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). It has now entered other markets as well in West Asia with its cola brand.

The company had acquired Campa from Pure Drinks in 2022 for an estimated value of ₹22 crore, and the product was launched in the market in the following year. RCP has recently taken its confectionery to the African market, and is all set to expand Campa into Sri Lanka and Nepal. Currently, RCP has a million outlets reach, which it intends to expand to 5 million in three years, a source aware of the matter had said. The company aims to establish a presence across all categories and segments in the consumer goods market. A source had recently told Business Standard that RCP initially focused on bringing brands into the Indian market and building its distribution network. Now that it has achieved a one-million-store reach, the company is working on scaling up the reach of each brand.