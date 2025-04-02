Prime Video to offer Apple TV+ as add-on subscription in India from April 2

Subscribers of Prime Video, the over-the-top (OTT) streaming platform of e-commerce major Amazon, can now access Apple TV+ as an add-on subscription on the OTT at ~99 per month from April 2.

Apple TV+ will be the latest addition for Prime Video’s overall content collection, with present add-on subscription features, including Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, BBC Player, MGM+, Sony Pictures – Stream, Anime Times, Crunchyroll, Animax+GEM, CN Rewind, FanCode, Channel K, Chaupal, Hoichoi, Manorama Max, among others, it said in its release.

This comes almost two months after the launch of JioHotstar, the combined OTT platform of Disney+ Hotstar and JioCinema, which features Hollywood content from Disney, NBCUniversal Peacock, Warner Bros. Discovery HBO, Paramount, along with the streaming rights for prime cricket tournaments and other sports leagues.

Apple TV+, with drama thrillers like Severance, The Morning Show, Slow Horses and many more, is also available in countries like the US, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and other territories in Europe and Latin America through Prime Video's add-on subscription option, the platform said in its release.

“Over the years, we’ve built Prime Video India as a first-stop entertainment destination offering a wide selection of premium programming, including Indian and international originals, movies and series on our service, and over 75,000 hours of additional content selection across genres through over 25 Indian and international add-on subscription partners,” said Gaurav Bhasin, head of marketplace, add-on subscriptions and movie rentals, Prime Video, India in a statement.

“We are now thrilled to welcome Apple TV+ and its stellar content to Prime Video’s extensive library in India. We are certain that Prime members in India will enjoy the easy access to Apple Originals with a simple add-on subscription, along with all the features of Prime Video, like convenient and streamlined content discovery, unified watchlists, and centralised billing,” he said.

Kelly Day, vice-president, international, Prime Video, said that from April 2, its customers will have more options for TV shows and films in one app.

“Viewers have been loving the ability to subscribe to Apple TV+ on Prime Video and we’re pleased to now launch this offering in India,” said Eddy Cue, senior vice-president, services, Apple.

“We want to make Apple TV+ and its award-winning library of series and films from the world’s greatest storytellers available to audiences around the world,” Cue said.