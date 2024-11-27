Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Can't address pollution without cutting fossil fuels import: Gadkari

Gadkari said his dream is to make India's automobile industry number one in the world. | File Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 9:28 PM IST
India cannot address the problem of pollution without reducing import of fossil fuels, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday.

Addressing 'Times Drive Green Conclave & Awards 2024' event, Gadkari further said a bio-fuel economy is very import today and it is in good position in India.

He said 40 per cent of air pollution in the country is because of the transport sector.

"Pollution is a big concern in India.. without reducing import of fossil fuels, we cannot reduce pollution in the country. In the transport sector, we need to find out alternative for fossils fuels... We need to develop sustainable development model," Gadkari said.

The road transport and highways minister also noted that India is facing problems in the agriculture sector due to surplus production of wheat, rice and sugar.

In this context, he said the government has taken decision to diversify agriculture into energy sector. "Today there are 400 projects in Punjab, Haryana, and Maharashtra where they are making bio-CNG from rice straw."  In most cases, due to burning of rice straw in Punjab and Haryana, Delhi is facing pollution, the minister said.

Gadkari pointed out India is the fastest growing major economy in the world and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mission is to make India a USD 5 trillion economy.

Gadkari said his dream is to make India's automobile industry number one in the world.

First Published: Nov 27 2024 | 9:28 PM IST

