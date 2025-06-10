Philippines sees travel surge from India after visa-free entry approval

The Philippines’ recent decision to grant visa-free entry to Indian nationals for stays of up to 14 days has seen travel searches from India spike 28 per cent within a week of the announcement. The Philippines jumped from eighth to third among the most searched Southeast Asian destinations, as per Atlys, a leading visa processing platform. Based on historical trends seen in similar cases, the platform projects a further 20–30 per cent rise in sustained demand over the coming months.

Before this announcement, the Philippines ranked as the eighth most searched Southeast Asian destination among Indian travellers on Atlys. In the days that followed, it swiftly climbed to third place, trailing only Thailand and Indonesia. The sudden repositioning underscores the significant impact visa accessibility can have on destination interest, particularly within India’s fast-growing outbound travel market.

Mohak Nahta, founder and chief executive officer of Atlys, said, “The removal of visa restrictions has clearly lowered the friction for planning travel. The Philippines has always had the right ingredients to attract Indian tourists: sun, sea, culture. But now, with this policy shift, it’s no longer a distant consideration, it’s an immediate contender.” Search data from Atlys further reveals who is driving this demand. Couples and honeymooners lead the pack, making up 42 per cent of all recent Philippines-related searches on the platform. Solo travellers follow at 27 per cent, with most of the interest originating from major cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore. Families account for another 21 per cent, many of whom are planning multi-stop itineraries that combine beach escapes like Palawan and Cebu with urban experiences in Manila. Interestingly, the platform is also seeing a noticeable uptick in interest from first-time international travellers, many of whom are now considering the Philippines as a viable option thanks to the removal of visa-related barriers that would have previously discouraged such plans.

Adding to this momentum, Air India has announced non-stop flights between Delhi and Manila starting 01 October 2025. This development is expected to further ease travel planning and drive even greater interest among Indian tourists by significantly improving accessibility. The visa-free entry applies exclusively to tourism and is not extendable or convertible. To be eligible, Indian travellers must have a passport valid for at least six months beyond their intended stay, proof of accommodation, a confirmed return or onward ticket, and adequate financial means. A clean immigration record with the Philippines is also mandatory. Arrivals are permitted via all international airports and seaports, offering broad accessibility for Indian tourists across the country.