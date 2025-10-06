CCI calls for self-audit of AI systems to ensure responsible autonomy

The Competition Commission of India (CCI), in its latest market study on Artificial Intelligence (AI), has called for responsible autonomy while urging enterprises to include self-audit of AI systems to address potential competition concerns.

The report, released on Monday, said, “With the existing and emerging instruments, India seeks to effectively regulate AI-driven harms while encouraging accountability and fairness in digital marketplaces.”

It stated that India’s approach aims to strike “a delicate yet critical balance by curbing market distortions and ensuring a level playing field for all technology players, while fostering innovation, digital entrepreneurship, and widespread technology diffusion.”

The Commission noted that its co-regulatory, innovation-friendly model aligns with India’s ambition to become a global AI powerhouse that champions both competitive integrity and technological progress.

AI adoption reshaping business frameworks The report, conducted through the Management Development Institute Society, studied AI applications in industries including retail, e-commerce, logistics and delivery, banking and financial services, and healthcare to assess how technology adoption is reshaping traditional business paradigms and operational frameworks. The CCI study underscored the importance of AI adoption by micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), noting that it would help not only optimise resource allocation and streamline business operations but also level the playing field. Highlighting how a lack of transparency in AI can distort competition, the CCI report said that major firms may leverage control over data, infrastructure, and proprietary models to entrench their market position, raising barriers to entry.

“In user sectors, the widespread deployment of opaque AI systems may raise the risk of algorithmic collusion, where pricing or strategic decisions may converge without explicit coordination, undermining fair competition,” the study said. A survey of startups conducted as part of the study identified collusion, price discrimination, predatory pricing, limited choice, and low transparency as the main concerns surrounding AI adoption. “Unlike traditional collusion, AI can facilitate collusion without direct human coordination, as self-learning algorithms may independently adopt cooperative pricing strategies that maximise profits,” the report stated. However, while there are competition concerns, the CCI acknowledged AI’s pro-competitive effects, such as enhanced productivity, improved customer engagement, and reduced costs.