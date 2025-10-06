Home / Industry / News / CCI calls for self-audit of AI systems to ensure responsible autonomy

CCI calls for self-audit of AI systems to ensure responsible autonomy

The CCI's market study on AI urges companies to self-audit algorithms to prevent anti-competitive behaviour while promoting innovation and fair market practices

Competition Commission of India
The Commission noted that its co-regulatory, innovation-friendly model aligns with India’s ambition to become a global AI powerhouse that champions both competitive integrity and technological progress. | File Image
Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 8:11 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Competition Commission of India (CCI), in its latest market study on Artificial Intelligence (AI), has called for responsible autonomy while urging enterprises to include self-audit of AI systems to address potential competition concerns.
 
The report, released on Monday, said, “With the existing and emerging instruments, India seeks to effectively regulate AI-driven harms while encouraging accountability and fairness in digital marketplaces.”
 
It stated that India’s approach aims to strike “a delicate yet critical balance by curbing market distortions and ensuring a level playing field for all technology players, while fostering innovation, digital entrepreneurship, and widespread technology diffusion.”
 
The Commission noted that its co-regulatory, innovation-friendly model aligns with India’s ambition to become a global AI powerhouse that champions both competitive integrity and technological progress.
 
AI adoption reshaping business frameworks
 
The report, conducted through the Management Development Institute Society, studied AI applications in industries including retail, e-commerce, logistics and delivery, banking and financial services, and healthcare to assess how technology adoption is reshaping traditional business paradigms and operational frameworks.
 
The CCI study underscored the importance of AI adoption by micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), noting that it would help not only optimise resource allocation and streamline business operations but also level the playing field.
 
Highlighting how a lack of transparency in AI can distort competition, the CCI report said that major firms may leverage control over data, infrastructure, and proprietary models to entrench their market position, raising barriers to entry.
 
“In user sectors, the widespread deployment of opaque AI systems may raise the risk of algorithmic collusion, where pricing or strategic decisions may converge without explicit coordination, undermining fair competition,” the study said.
 
A survey of startups conducted as part of the study identified collusion, price discrimination, predatory pricing, limited choice, and low transparency as the main concerns surrounding AI adoption.
 
“Unlike traditional collusion, AI can facilitate collusion without direct human coordination, as self-learning algorithms may independently adopt cooperative pricing strategies that maximise profits,” the report stated.
 
However, while there are competition concerns, the CCI acknowledged AI’s pro-competitive effects, such as enhanced productivity, improved customer engagement, and reduced costs.
 
Six-step self-audit framework for AI compliance
 
The CCI said that to prevent AI-driven anti-competitive practices, it would strengthen its technical capabilities and infrastructure, set up a think tank to develop expertise on digital markets—particularly AI—and organise a conference on “AI and Regulatory Issues” with stakeholders. It will also conduct advocacy workshops on “AI and Competition Compliance.”
 

The Commission prescribed a six-step self-audit framework for enterprises, including:

 
  • Setting up a system to evaluate each AI model against competition risk factors
  • Establishing clear responsibilities for competition compliance
  • Ensuring senior management involvement in high-risk AI deployments
  • Conducting periodic reviews and reporting
  • Maintaining documentation of decision-making processes
  • Implementing approval mechanisms for AI systems with potential competition impacts
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Eli Lilly to invest $1 billion to boost contract development in India

Commercial real estate resilient in 2025 as housing sales slow down

Premium

Uttar Pradesh govt shifts focus to smaller towns in industrial push

Premium

India's first private sector nuclear tender plagued by cost, funding issues

Adani Group to invest ₹30,000 cr more in Navi Mumbai airport expansion

Topics :Artificial intelligenceCCICompetition Commission of India

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 8:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story