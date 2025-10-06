Home / Industry / News / Datanomics: H-1B visa hopefuls face longer waits amid US govt shutdown

Datanomics: H-1B visa hopefuls face longer waits amid US govt shutdown

The new H-1B visa petitions are likely to be hampered the most since the Department of Labor (DOL) - which certifies labor condition applications (LCAs) required for H-1Bs - has shut down its systems

Within India, Chennai had the least expected time of interview appointments for visitor visas (B-1/B-2). For F, M and J visas, the expected time was two months.
Yash Kumar Singhal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 11:14 PM IST
While the United States (US) embassy in India has tried to dispel the fear of longer queues for visas due to the US government shutdown, there are appr­e­hensions in several quarters. The processing of new H-1B visa applications is likely to be most affected as the Department of Labor has shut down its systems. But how much is the waiting time for the interview appointment in India and other parts of the world? And what is the share of H-1B in this?  
 
Waiting for visa
As of September 2025,  the expected time of interview appointments for visitor visa (B-1/B-2) at New Delhi was 12 months, far more than the time at other US consulates in the capital cities of top economies of the world. 
(Note: Data as on September 17. B-1/B-2 is a non-immigrant visa for temporary visits to the US such as business or tourism. F and M is for academic and vocational students while J is for exchange visitors. H, L, O, P and Q are temporary worker visa.
 
Less wait  in Chennai 
 
Within India, Chennai had the least expected time of interview appointments for visitor visas (B-1/B-2). For F, M and J visas, the expected time was two months. 
Note: Data as of September 17. *Data is not available Source: US Department of State
 
B-1/B-2 on top of visa board for Indians  
 

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 11:14 PM IST

