Captive, commercial coal blocks output surged 27% to 147 MT in FY24: Joshi

The production from power sector captive mines in FY24 rose 19 per cent as compared to the previous year. In non-power captive mines, the production growth was 63 per cent year-on-year

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2024 | 5:38 PM IST
Captive and commercial coal blocks produced 147 million tonne coal in financial year 2023-24, registering a year-on-year growth of 27 per cent, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Wednesday.

The mines had produced 116 MT coal during 2022-23.

Out of 147.2 MT, power sector captive mines produced around 121.3 MT, non-power sector mines produced 8.4 MT and the production from commercial mines was 17.5 MT, Joshi said in a post on X.

The production from power sector captive mines in FY24 rose 19 per cent as compared to the previous year. In non-power captive mines, the production growth was 63 per cent year-on-year.

Output from commercial coal mines registered the highest year-on-year growth of 93 per cent in FY24.
 

Dispatch from the mines during FY24 was 143 MT as against 110 MT in FY23. A total of 9 new coal mines commenced production during FY24 which includes 4 captive mines and 5 commercial mines.

"The Ministry extends its appreciation to all stakeholders for their dedication and efforts in achieving these milestones. The increased coal production not only reinforces India's energy security but also fosters economic growth and industrial development across sectors," Joshi said.

First Published: Apr 03 2024 | 5:38 PM IST

