Captive, commercial coal production rises 42% to 22.03 MT in October

Coal production from captive and commercial mines rose 42 per cent year-on-year to 22.03 million tonnes (MT) in October 2026, compared to 15.49 MT in the corresponding month last year, according to a statement from the Ministry of Coal on Monday. Coal dispatches from these mines increased 36 per cent to 21.11 MT during the month, against 15.48 MT in October 2025.

During April-October of the current financial year, coal production from captive and commercial mines grew 11.3 per cent to 117.23 MT, compared to 105.33 MT in the corresponding period of the previous year. Dispatches during the seven-month period rose 11.53 per cent to 124.86 MT, from 111.95 MT a year ago.