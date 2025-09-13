CBIC promises faster GST refunds for micronutrient manufacturers

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has assured the Indian Micro-Fertilizers Manufacturers Association (IMMA) and the Fertiliser Association of India (FAI) that a speedy refund mechanism will soon be notified to address concerns over the inverted duty structure faced by micronutrient manufacturers.

At a meeting held on Friday at North Block, the CBIC chairman acknowledged industry concerns over the higher goods and services tax (GST) rate of 18 per cent on inputs. He said a notification on refunds would be issued alongside the GST 2.0 notification.

IMMA also pressed for uniform GST treatment for all micronutrients covered under the Fertiliser Control Order (FCO). The CBIC noted the representation and said the matter would be referred to the Ministry of Agriculture for further action.