Uttar Pradesh govt shifts focus to smaller towns in industrial push

To usher in balanced development, the Uttar Pradesh government is focusing on driving industrial growth beyond its major cities, pushing Tier- II, III towns into spotlight.

While industrial hubs such as Noida, Ghaziabad, Agra, Lucknow, Meerut, Kanpur already have a robust industrial and commercial ecosystem, the smaller towns still lag behind.

To bridge this gap, the UP State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) has taken up the task for promoting an equitable industrial growth across the state.

Since UP is targeting to become a $1 trillion economy by 2030 and a $6 trillion economy by 2047, fostering industrial and economic expansion in smaller regions has become crucial.

“We have the mandate to promote industrial growth in the tier II and III towns to boost the state’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) and spur employment as well as self-employment opportunities,” UPSIDA CEO Mayur Maheshwari told Business Standard. UPSIDA has built a robust inventory of industrial grade land in smaller towns for investors. The authority manages 176 industrial areas across 75 districts, covering almost every potential pocket in the land-locked state. Land allotment is carried out through a transparent single window clearance system, while the Nivesh Mitra portal provides quicker resolution of grievances, he added. In recent years, UPSIDA has stepped up land allotment to investors to boost industrialisation. In the FY24 and 25, it allotted 698 and 798 plots spanning 426 and 526 acres respectively. In FY26, nearly 324 plots have already been allotted, sustaining the momentum.