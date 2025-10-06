Eli Lilly to invest $1 billion to boost contract development in India

US pharma major Eli Lilly on Monday announced an investment of more than $1 billion in India over the next several years to boost contract manufacturing and supply through local drugmakers, as it seeks to tap into a skilled workforce to bolster its global manufacturing expansion.

The investment includes establishment of a manufacturing and global medicine supply capacity in Hyderabad. “This new hub will offer advanced technical capabilities and oversight for Lilly’s contract manufacturing network across India,” the company said.

Patrik Jonsson, Executive Vice President and President Lilly International, Eli Lilly said that the company is making significant investments to increase manufacturing and medicine supply capacity around the world to help ensure patients have access to the medicines they need.

“This investment reaffirms our confidence in India as a hub for capability building within our global network,” he added. The collaboration also aims at leveraging a skilled talent pool in India to support its global manufacturing growth and deliver medicines to patients worldwide. “These facilities and investments address growth from potential new medicines to treat diabetes and obesity, Alzheimer’s disease, cancer and autoimmune conditions and prepare for medicines of the future,” the company said. Lilly added that recruitment for the same will begin immediately, with openings across roles such as engineers, chemists, analytical scientists, quality control and assurance professionals, and management positions.

The new investment in Hyderabad comes just a year after inaugurating a Global Capability Centre (GCC) in the city. The drugmaker has already committed $55 billion to build, expand and acquire facilities globally. The company currently does not operate its own manufacturing facility in the country. It has a commercial site in Gurugram and GCCs in Bengaluru and Hyderabad that serve as hubs supporting global innovation. Lilly’s investment plans in India come at a time when global drugmakers are rushing to bolster their US manufacturing capacity after the Trump administration imposed a 100 per cent tariff on imported branded and patented drugs from October 1.