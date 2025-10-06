Home / Industry / News / Eli Lilly to invest $1 billion to boost contract development in India

Eli Lilly to invest $1 billion to boost contract development in India

The US pharma major to set up a manufacturing and supply hub in Hyderabad as part of a $1 billion investment aimed at boosting contract production in India

Eli Lily, Eli Lilly & Co., Eli Lily drugs
premium
A vaccine drug manufactured by Eli Lily. | Image: Bloomberg
Sanket Koul Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 7:42 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
US pharma major Eli Lilly on Monday announced an investment of more than $1 billion in India over the next several years to boost contract manufacturing and supply through local drugmakers, as it seeks to tap into a skilled workforce to bolster its global manufacturing expansion. 
 
The investment includes establishment of a manufacturing and global medicine supply capacity in Hyderabad. “This new hub will offer advanced technical capabilities and oversight for Lilly’s contract manufacturing network across India,” the company said.  
 
Patrik Jonsson, Executive Vice President and President Lilly International, Eli Lilly said that the company is making significant investments to increase manufacturing and medicine supply capacity around the world to help ensure patients have access to the medicines they need.
 
“This investment reaffirms our confidence in India as a hub for capability building within our global network,” he added.
 
The collaboration also aims at leveraging a skilled talent pool in India to support its global manufacturing growth and deliver medicines to patients worldwide.
 
“These facilities and investments address growth from potential new medicines to treat diabetes and obesity, Alzheimer’s disease, cancer and autoimmune conditions and prepare for medicines of the future,” the company said.
 
Lilly added that recruitment for the same will begin immediately, with openings across roles such as engineers, chemists, analytical scientists, quality control and assurance professionals, and management positions. 
 
The new investment in Hyderabad comes just a year after inaugurating a Global Capability Centre (GCC) in the city. The drugmaker has already committed $55 billion to build, expand and acquire facilities globally.
 
The company currently does not operate its own manufacturing facility in the country. It has a commercial site in Gurugram and GCCs in Bengaluru and Hyderabad that serve as hubs supporting global innovation.
 
Lilly’s investment plans in India come at a time when global drugmakers are rushing to bolster their US manufacturing capacity after the Trump administration imposed a 100 per cent tariff on imported branded and patented drugs from October 1.
 
Another reason could be the increased patient awareness and high demand in India’s Rs 752 crore anti obesity market. The company, which had launched its blockbuster drug Mounjaro (tirzepatide) in March this year, has been facing competition from Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy in the diabetes and obesity segment.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Commercial real estate resilient in 2025 as housing sales slow down

Premium

Uttar Pradesh govt shifts focus to smaller towns in industrial push

Premium

India's first private sector nuclear tender plagued by cost, funding issues

Adani Group to invest ₹30,000 cr more in Navi Mumbai airport expansion

CERC admits solar firms' plea over losses from transmission delays

Topics :Eli LillyPharma sectorIndian pharma companies

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 7:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story