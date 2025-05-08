Thursday, May 08, 2025 | 09:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / NPPA fixes retail prices of 84 drugs, including empagliflozin combos

NPPA fixes retail prices of 84 drugs, including empagliflozin combos

The NPPA has fixed retail prices for 84 drug formulations, including 36 combinations of off-patent diabetes drug empagliflozin, after a steep drop in prices

Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 9:29 PM IST

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has fixed the retail prices of 84 drug combinations, including 36 variants of the off-patent diabetes drug empagliflozin, originally developed by German pharmaceutical company Boehringer Ingelheim.
 
The price revisions were approved during the 132nd meeting of the NPPA, held on 29 April. The authority is responsible for regulating prices of pharmaceutical products under the Drug Price Control Order (DPCO).
 
The move follows the expiry of empagliflozin’s patent on 11 March, which opened the market to generic versions by multiple pharmaceutical companies. The launch of these variants has led to a significant 80–85 per cent drop in prices, prompting regulatory action to fix retail rates.
   
Several anti-hypertension drug combinations have also been brought under the revised pricing list, based on applications from companies such as Mankind Pharma, Alkem Laboratories, Lupin, Macleods Pharmaceuticals and Micro Labs.
 
The updated list includes anti-diabetic combinations involving empagliflozin with glimepiride, dapagliflozin and sitagliptin, based on submissions from Mankind Pharma and USV. It also covers anti-inflammatory combinations such as mefenamic acid with paracetamol, as well as blood pressure drugs containing telmisartan, cilnidipine and metoprolol succinate extended release.
 
The NPPA notification stated that any manufacturer or marketing company failing to comply with the fixed retail prices would be required to deposit the overcharged amount, along with applicable interest, under the relevant provisions.
 
Fixation and revision of ceiling and retail prices is a routine exercise undertaken by the NPPA, which is tasked with enforcing the provisions of the DPCO, regulating both controlled and decontrolled drug prices, and ensuring affordability of essential medicines.

First Published: May 08 2025 | 9:29 PM IST

