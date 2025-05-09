Op Sindoor: Govt cracks down on online sales of unlicensed walkie-talkie

Minister of Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi announced on Friday that the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has initiated action against the listing and sale of walkie-talkie devices on online platforms that fail to meet legal disclosure and licensing requirements.

The CCPA’s intervention targets products lacking clear information on operating frequencies, licensing status, and Equipment Type Approval (ETA).

According to the minister, the absence of such critical information constitutes a violation of several key laws, including the Consumer Protection Act (2019), the Indian Telegraph Act (1885), the Wireless Telegraphy Act (1933), and the 2018 Rules governing licence exemption for low-power radio devices.

Authorities have flagged these non-compliant devices not only as legal breaches but also as potential threats to national security operations.

In response, the CCPA will soon issue dedicated guidelines under Section 18(2)(l) of the Consumer Protection Act to enforce regulatory compliance, protect consumers, and uphold the integrity of e-commerce platforms, Joshi said.

All online sellers have been directed to ensure strict compliance with the relevant standards to avoid penalties and prevent illicit trade practices.

