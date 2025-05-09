Home / Industry / News / Op Sindoor: Govt cracks down on online sales of unlicensed walkie-talkie

The government is ramping up public preparedness with drills and siren tests while cracking down on unlicensed walkie-talkie sales seen as a national security concern

Government crack down on unlicenced sale of walkie talkies | Photo: Pexels
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 4:43 PM IST
Minister of Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi announced on Friday that the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has initiated action against the listing and sale of walkie-talkie devices on online platforms that fail to meet legal disclosure and licensing requirements.
 
The CCPA’s intervention targets products lacking clear information on operating frequencies, licensing status, and Equipment Type Approval (ETA).
 
According to the minister, the absence of such critical information constitutes a violation of several key laws, including the Consumer Protection Act (2019), the Indian Telegraph Act (1885), the Wireless Telegraphy Act (1933), and the 2018 Rules governing licence exemption for low-power radio devices.
 
Authorities have flagged these non-compliant devices not only as legal breaches but also as potential threats to national security operations.
 
In response, the CCPA will soon issue dedicated guidelines under Section 18(2)(l) of the Consumer Protection Act to enforce regulatory compliance, protect consumers, and uphold the integrity of e-commerce platforms, Joshi said.
 
All online sellers have been directed to ensure strict compliance with the relevant standards to avoid penalties and prevent illicit trade practices.

Operation Sindoor: Govt holds mock drills, siren tests

This move comes amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following last month’s Pahalgam terror attack. In response to the killing of 26 civilians—most of them tourists—India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting nine terrorist sites across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). 
 
To enhance readiness, the government has undertaken a series of nationwide drills, including blackouts and air raid siren tests. Security has been particularly reinforced in border towns, where schools have been closed and residents have been asked to stay indoors after 5 pm.
 
The government has urged all citizens to remain vigilant and cooperate with authorities during these preparedness measures.
First Published: May 09 2025 | 4:29 PM IST

