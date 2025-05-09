Rajasthan govt aims over ₹12,950 crore in mining revenue for FY26

Rajasthan’s mines & geology department has set a target to collect over ₹12,950 crore revenues in the current financial year (FY26). To meet the goal, the state plans to generate about ₹ 1,000 crore in revenue each month, department’s Principal Secretary T Ravikant said.

Rajasthan is one of the leading mineral producers in the country, with 22 major minerals and 36 minor minerals. It is also the sole producer of lead, zinc, wollastonite, selenite, calcite, and gypsum.

To further support the revenue target, the mines department has released the action plan with a focus on improving managerial efficiency, Ravikant said.

Key initiatives include plotting and preparing minor and mineral blocks for their time-bound auctions, resolving pending court cases, accelerating the recovery of dues, and bringing auctioned blocks and plots into operation immediately. Recovery of outstanding mining lease instalments to also be prioritised.

In FY25, the department was the leading revenue contributor to the state, collecting over ₹9,228 crore – a growth rate of 23.65 per cent.

The department has asked officials to prepare monthly action plans for investment, employment, and revenue collection. These action plans will be reviewed monthly at the state level, Ravikant said. Any kind of negligence in revenue collection will not be tolerated, he said.

Additionally, immediate auction of seized minerals has been ordered. This, Ravikant said, would send a message of the government's strictness against illegal activities. There will be no possibility of the seized minerals being wasted or reduced, and revenue would be obtained.