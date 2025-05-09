E-commerce deliveries affected in border states amid India-Pak tensions

E-commerce logistics in regions such as Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan, and Gujarat have taken a hit due to heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, Moneycontrol reported. Several areas are witnessing restricted mobility, prompting logistics companies to reassess delivery routes and schedules.

Logistics major Delhivery issued an advisory on Friday stating that recent developments near the international border have led to movement curbs across multiple districts. “Recent developments near the international border have resulted in movement restrictions affecting several districts Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, and the Chandigarh Tri-City,” the company said.

ALSO READ: Shadows of war: How blackouts are impacting life in India's border towns “The safety and well-being of our employees and their families in these regions remain a top priority as we actively monitor the situation,” the post added. “As a result, Delhivery’s services in these areas may experience temporary disruptions, including delays and changes in delivery schedules. We are adjusting operations as needed to manage these challenges.”

E-commerce firms reassess deliveries, focus on safety

An executive at a leading e-commerce company said that deliveries to specific pin codes in Punjab and Gujarat are under review. “Several of our delivery staffers didn’t come in today because they’re either scared to be stepping out or have gone back to their hometowns to stay with their families,” the source said, as quoted by the report.

ALSO READ: 'We are at war with terrorists, will deliver justice': Indian envoy to US With limited personnel on the ground, companies are triaging shipments. “We are now categorising deliveries and only servicing pin codes that are deemed completely safe,” the executive explained. Non-priority parcels will remain in warehouses, resulting in potential delays.

However, the impact is mostly localised, and companies are taking preventive steps rather than reacting to direct damage. Stakeholders expressed optimism that the situation may stabilise in the coming hours.

An e-commerce executive noted a minor uptick in demand for essential items in Punjab, Gujarat, and Rajasthan, though the situation remains manageable. “Our on-ground team has seen that a lot of the people, from older generations, have resorted to hoarding essentials but these are largely from kirana stores,” the executive said, as quoted by the report.

India-Pakistan escalation

Tensions between India and Pakistan intensified following a drone and missile strike by Pakistan on Indian military sites in Jammu and Pathankot during the night of May 8. In response, several Indian states imposed precautionary measures such as school shutdowns, power outages in border areas, and suspension of leave for police and administrative personnel.

States including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, Gujarat, West Bengal, and Bihar enforced heightened security protocols. According to media sources, India’s air defence successfully intercepted a number of threats, including at least eight missiles and several drones originating from across the border.

Operation Sindoor

In the early hours of Wednesday, Indian armed forces launched a series of missile attacks targeting terror camps across nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Dubbed ‘Operation Sindoor’, the military action was carried out in retaliation for the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which resulted in 26 deaths.