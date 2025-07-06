Price hikes and improved demand to aid cement firms' Q1 FY26 profit

Year-on-year (YoY) improvements in cement prices and demand on a low base are likely to aid the profitability of major cement companies in the first quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q1 FY26), even as seasonal weakness has been observed, particularly due to the monsoon in June.

“Realisations are expected to inch up 1–2 per cent sequentially and on-year, driven by the increase in cement prices,” said Sehul Bhatt, director, Crisil Intelligence.

According to Elara Capital, pan-India average cement prices rose by about 6 per cent YoY and 3 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) in Q1 FY26 to ₹377 per bag. The YoY increase is partly due to the low base of Q1 FY25, during which prices declined by around 4 per cent YoY. Prices moderated in June 2025 due to the monsoon.

Meanwhile, volumes are estimated to grow moderately by 2–5 per cent YoY, mainly affected by the heatwave, early onset of the monsoon, delayed fund disbursements by some state governments, geopolitical tensions, and rising prices of construction materials, such as bricks and sand, in select pockets. Also, the growth in Q1 FY26 would be on a low base, as Q1 FY25 was impacted by the heatwave and general elections. In Q1 FY26, the upward price trajectory was driven by a demand uptick in April and May but moderated with the onset of the monsoon in June. Moreover, despite increased infrastructure allocations by both the central and state governments, on-ground execution has yet to gain momentum, analysts at Systematix Institutional Equities noted.

ALSO READ: Muted coal, cement movement drags rail freight growth to 2% in Q1 Further, owing to improved pricing on a YoY basis, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) per tonne are expected to improve by approximately ₹200–300 in Q1 FY26, though the extent will vary across players, according to Ravleen Sethi, director and head, corporate ratings, Care Ratings. Fuel prices are also estimated to have remained “soft” during the quarter, helping firms improve realisations. “In Q1 FY26, the prices of coal were lower by 6 per cent, pet coke prices were higher by 1 per cent, and diesel prices were stable on a YoY basis. On a QoQ basis, coal and pet coke prices were lower by 9 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively. Diesel prices were stable on a QoQ basis,” said Maitri Vira, assistant vice-president, Icra.

QoQ, however, demand growth is estimated to moderate, particularly due to the early arrival of the monsoon. “However, with volume growth cooling off QoQ in Q1 FY26, operating margins might see some tapering off sequentially, though it would differ from company to company as they continue to prioritise internal cost-saving measures like improving green power share, reducing lead distance, and usage of higher alternate fuels. Companies in the South and East may witness further improvement in their profitability QoQ post healthy price hikes in April 2025,” analysts at Equirus Securities noted. Further, sector experts also noted that the top cement firms, particularly UltraTech Cement and Ambuja Cements, may outperform industry-level growth amid acquisitions and organic expansions undertaken over the last two years.

Recently, Adani Group’s Ambuja has acquired Orient Cement, Penna Cement, Sanghi Industries, and MyHome Industries’ plant, while Aditya Birla Group’s UltraTech has acquired India Cement, Burnpur Cement plant, and Kesoram Cement assets. This would be the first Q1 where the above-mentioned players will report consolidated volumes. “For UltraTech, we will see volumes taking some part of the growth, but from a financial impact, it will take time because of its legacy issues of Kesoram and India Cements assets. But the overall transitional costs are still in the process of integration, specifically in the case of India Cements,” said an analyst who did not wish to be named.