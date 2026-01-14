Cement makers likely to log better Q3 earnings as volume rebounds

Considering the input costs, on a Y-o-Y basis, power and fuel costs are estimated to be higher by 8 per cent at ₹1,220 per tonne with stable bulk diesel. Analysts at JP Morgan believe that the cost pressures should be “manageable”.
Going forward, analysts at Centrum Broking are expecting demand to remain healthy through Q4FY26 as construction activity enters its peak phase. However, with continued government oversight on GST pass‐through and volume remaining the key priority for cement companies, they expect price hikes to remain limited and largely demand-led in the near term.
In FY26, according to Icra, the Indian cement industry is expected to maintain a healthy growth trajectory of 6.5-7.5 per cent, supported by sustained infrastructure spending and robust residential demand. In FY26, the profitability is projected to improve significantly, with operating profit before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation per metric tonne rising to ₹ 900–950 from the lows of ₹810 in FY25, aided by better pricing and higher volumes.