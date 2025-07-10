Google adds shoppable ads on CTV, mastheads on mobile for YouTube in India

As YouTube continues to serve as a platform for both entertainment and shopping, U.S.-based tech giant Google has rolled out new features aimed at enhancing the shopping experience for Indian users. These include shoppable advertisements for connected televisions (CTV) and shoppable mastheads for mobile devices.

Launched in India at the end of May, the shoppable CTV ads allow viewers to explore and interact with products directly on the big screen using QR codes and send-to-phone options. On mobile, YouTube’s masthead—its most prominent ad placement—now features a shopping component, enabling brands to highlight new product launches and drive engagement during key moments.

ALSO READ: PC Jeweller to raise ₹500 crore via preferential issue to repay debt This follows YouTube being the most-watched streaming service on CTV in India for the last 12 months, said Roma Datta Chobey, Managing Director, Digital First Businesses, Google India, in a virtual media roundtable. Additionally, 87 per cent of Indian consumers watch YouTube or YouTube Shorts as part of their shopping journey. She noted that the country’s booming digital presence and large user base have given Google an opportunity to introduce more innovative features to this segment. “Consumers are searching, streaming, scrolling, and shopping at the same time in many new ways. In today's unpredictable consumer journeys, what truly matters is how brands show up in key moments, and that's where our partnership (with advertisers and marketers) becomes more crucial than ever. While many platforms can offer reach, only Google and YouTube can help brands be present across all four of these behaviours,” Chobey added.