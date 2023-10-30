Home / Industry / News / FSSAI advises QR code in food labels for visually impaired people

FSSAI advises QR code in food labels for visually impaired people

The recent directive emphasised on QR code as an effective means to achieve this

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
Photo: Shutterstock

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2023 | 9:37 PM IST
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has directed food business operators to incorporate provisions such as QR codes in food labels to facilitate easy access of nutritional information for the visually impaired.

“These QR codes should encompass comprehensive details about the product including but not limited to ingredients, nutritional information, allergens, manufacturing date, best-before, expiry, use-by dates, allergen warning and content information for customer enquiry,” the Fssai said.

The advisory also stressed that inclusion of a QR code does not replace or negate the requirement to provide mandatory information on the product label as prescribed by regulations.

“The Fssai is committed to ensuring access to safe food for the citizens of India including individuals with special needs such as visually impaired individuals,” the advisory said.

Topics :FSSAIvisually impaired touristsvisually challengedPackaging

First Published: Oct 30 2023 | 9:37 PM IST

