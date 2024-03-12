Home / Industry / News / Centre sanctions over Rs 6,621 cr for frontier highway in Arunachal Pradesh

Centre sanctions over Rs 6,621 cr for frontier highway in Arunachal Pradesh

The allocation has been made for the construction of eight packages on National Highway 913 (Frontier Highway), transitioning to an intermediate lane configuration using the EPC mode, Gadkari said

Nitin Gadkari (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Itanagar
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2024 | 12:42 PM IST
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said the Centre has sanctioned an allocation of Rs 6,621.62 crore for construction of the ambitious frontier highway in Arunachal Pradesh.

The allocation has been made for the construction of eight packages on National Highway 913 (Frontier Highway), transitioning to an intermediate lane configuration using the EPC mode, the minister said.

The project spans a total length of 265.49 kilometres.

Encompassed within this initiative are packages 1, 3 and 5 covering the Huri-Taliha section, two packages addressing the Bile-Migging section, packages 2 and 4 managing the Kharsang-Miao-Gandhigram-Vijaynagar section, and package 1 focusing on the Bomdila-Nafra-Lada section, the transport minister said.

The development of these highway stretches holds promise for enhanced connectivity to border areas, fostering socio-economic growth in the state, he said.

The construction of the frontier highway is anticipated to curb migration and facilitate reverse migration towards the border areas of the state, the minister said.

Additionally, these stretches play a vital role in establishing essential road infrastructure connecting significant river basins, thereby enabling the development of numerous hydropower projects within the state, Gadkari pointed out.

The greenfield road is designed to link uninhabited and sparsely populated areas of Upper Arunachal, making it conducive to tourism.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu welcomed the development project, saying that the state is witnessing a new era of connectivity in border areas.

Gratitude to Hon Union Minister Shri @nitin_gadkari Ji for fresh allocation of Rs 6,621.62 crore for construction of eight packages of NH-913, designated as Frontier Highway, spanning length of 265.49 km. This marks a monumental step towards enhanced connectivity, Khandu said in a social media post.

The greenfield road will usher in socio-economic development, fulfil aspirations of people by creating job opportunities, check migration and increase tourists' footfall, he added.

Nitin GadkariArunachal PradeshCentreHighway constructionHighway expansionModi govt

First Published: Mar 12 2024 | 12:42 PM IST

