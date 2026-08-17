CERC allows renewable producers to pay for extended grid connectivity

India's power regulator has allowed clean energy developers to pay more to keep ​their grid connectivity after missing project deadlines, ​instead of losing their access to the transmission network.

Power producers can get extra time instead of automatically losing their grid connectivity rights, the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) said in an order over the weekend.

Producers will have to pay 1,000 Indian rupees ($10.48) per megawatt per day to obtain extra time for land and financing requirements and 3,000 rupees per MW per day for delays in starting commercial operations.

The move comes after several companies approached the regulator seeking more time for projects that were delayed but still under development as India's grid planning authority started serving disconnection notices.