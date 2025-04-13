Chhattisgarh CM lays foundation stone for semiconductor manufacturing unit

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai laid the foundation stone and performed bhoomipujan for a semiconductor manufacturing unit in Nava Raipur on Friday. Officials of the state’s industry department said that Chennai-based Polymatech Electronics will set up the semiconductor plant to produce advanced technology Gallium Nitride (GaN) semiconductor chips which will enable 5G and 6G technologies in Chhattisgarh.

The state government inked an Invitation to Invest with the company during the Chhattisgarh Investor Connect in December 2024 in New Delhi. The unit will come up with an investment of ₹1,143 crore and is expected to generate employment for people in the state.

Officials said the company was allotted land in Sector 5, Nava Raipur, through a tender conducted by the Nava Raipur Development Authority in less than 45 days. The lease deed registration was completed within 25 days from the date of land allotment.

The proposed facility will have a production capacity of 10 billion chips by 2030, catering to industries such as telecom, mobile (specifically 6G and 7G components), laptops, data reception and transmission, data analysis, and power electronics.

To be developed under a public-private partnership, the project aims to position Chhattisgarh as a key hub in India’s semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem. The upcoming plant will be sprawled across 150,000 square feet area.

Chhattisgarh’s industry secretary Rajat Kumar said: “The collaboration with the Chennai-based electronics company is expected to boost Chhattisgarh’s capabilities in global semiconductor manufacturing. The Chhattisgarh government's policies, designed to attract high-tech manufacturing investments, along with proactive support, strengthen the state’s position for launching technological innovations.”

Chhattisgarh’s forward-thinking industrial policies have been crucial in attracting this investment, Kumar said, adding that the Chhattisgarh government is ready to provide special facilities to this sector under the “Make in India” and “Digital India” campaigns.

The company’s proprietary Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology is known for its efficiency in high-frequency, high-power applications. The plant will feature a 6G base station architecture based on the Doherty design, delivering superior signal quality and reduced energy consumption, a senior official at the company said.

The proposed plant will be the country’s first ultra-edge technology-based GaN-based semiconductor fabrication unit.

The state-of-the-art facility will produce high-frequency GaN chips designed to operate between 5.925 GHz and 13.75 GHz (Nodes N102-104), catering to advanced 5G and 6G telecommunications infrastructure.