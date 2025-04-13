Home / Industry / News / Delhi's CP sees 14% rise in retail rent, Khan Market 7% in Jan-Mar: C&W

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2025 | 2:21 PM IST
Delhi's Connaught Place saw a 14 per cent annual increase in rentals for retail spaces during the January-March period, while upscale high street location Khan Market witnessed a 7 per cent rise on strong demand from retailers, according to Cushman & Wakefield.

Monthly rentals at Connaught Place (Inner Circle) -- a prominent high-street retail location in the national capital -- stood at Rs 1,150-1,250 per square foot during the first quarter of 2025, an increase of 14 per cent year-on-year, the data from real estate consultant Cushman & Wakefield showed.

Khan Market, one of the costliest high-street locations globally, commanded a monthly rental of Rs 1,600-1,650 per sq ft in January-March, an increase of 7 per cent year-on-year.

Cushman & Wakefield said the asking rent (Rs/sq ft/month) is based on carpet area of ground floor vanilla stores.

The rent at Delhi's Greater Kailash-I M-Block Market rose 12 per cent to Rs 475-500 per sq ft during January-March this year.

Kamla Nagar Market in north Delhi recorded a 25 per cent increase in rentals for retail spaces at Rs 480-510 per sq ft per month.

Retail space rentals in Lajpat Nagar increased 9 per cent to Rs 290-310 per sq ft per month, while rents at West Delhi's Punjabi Bagh rose 8 per cent to Rs 250-270 per sq ft a month.

Karol Bagh saw a modest increase of 3 per cent to Rs 390-400 per sq ft per month.

Monthly rentals in Delhi's South Extension and Rajouri Garden markets remained stable at Rs 800-850 and Rs 250-260 per sq ft, respectively.

"Main street rentals in Galleria Market (Gurugram) witnessed a 20 per cent growth on year-on-year basis," the report said.

Monthly rent at Gurugram's Galleria Market rose to Rs 1,150-1,250 per sq ft.

Gurugram's Sector 29 Market, a major F&B (food & beverages) hub, witnessed rental growth of 13 cent on a year-n-year basis to Rs 180-190 per sq ft per month.

Rentals at Noida Sector 18 market remained stable at Rs 200-?225 per sq ft per month.

According to Cushman & Wakefield data, the leasing of retail space in shopping malls and high streets in Delhi-NCR increased 57 per cent in January-March this year to 4.08 lakh sq ft from 2.6 lakh sq ft in the year-ago period.

High streets accounted for 61 per cent of leasing activities.

Gurugram had a 52 per cent share in quarterly leasing, followed by Noida (40 per cent) and Delhi (8 per cent).

The fashion and F&B segments led space take-up with 24 per cent share each, followed by entertainment (18 per cent) and department stores (11 per cent).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

