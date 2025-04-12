India targets 160 GW solar module capacity by 2030: NSEFI CEO

India is laying out plans to significantly expand its solar manufacturing capabilities by the end of the decade. Speaking at the opening day of the TaiyangNews Solar Technology Conference India 2025, Subramanyam Pulipaka, CEO of the National Solar Energy Federation of India (NSEFI), revealed projections that India's solar module manufacturing capacity will soar to 160 GW by 2030.

This leap would represent a doubling of the current module capacity of approximately 80 GW in 2025 and a significant rise in cell production capacity — set to increase eightfold from 15 GW this year to 120 GW by 2030. Wafer and polysilicon capacities are also expected to reach 100 GW each. Pulipaka’s remarks underline India’s growing intent to build a self-reliant solar manufacturing ecosystem.

These projections come after a record 24.5 GW (AC) of solar power was connected to the grid in 2024, propelling India’s total installed solar capacity to 100 GW (AC) — twice the size of its wind power fleet.

Coinciding with this optimistic forecast, NSEFI signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SolarPower Europe (SPE), the European solar sector’s leading association. The MoU seeks to strengthen cooperation, extending the two organisations' previous partnership in solar deployment into the realm of photovoltaic (PV) manufacturing.

“India’s solar journey depends on getting the 4Ms right - Machines, Materials, Manpower, and Money,” said Pulipaka. “To build a complete manufacturing ecosystem, international collaboration, especially with Europe, is vital,” he stressed.

Representing the European side, Máté Heisz, COO of SolarPower Europe, highlighted Europe’s readiness to support India’s manufacturing ambitions. He noted the strength of Europe’s solar production equipment industry and its specialised research institutions.

Heisz pointed to the association’s newly launched International Solar Manufacturing Initiative (ISMI), designed to connect European solar manufacturers and equipment suppliers with global business opportunities. He added that initiatives like the EU’s Global Gateway — aimed at mobilising up to €150 billion in climate and energy investment — could play a significant role in boosting Indo-European collaboration.

An executive panel comprising top leaders from Indian solar manufacturing firms — including Reliance Group, Indosol Solar, Premier Energies and Emmvee Group — voiced broad satisfaction with the sector’s progress.

Offering an international perspective, Prof. Dr. Peter Fath, CEO of RCT Solutions, a German engineering company engaged in several Indian projects, offered a word of caution. He advised Indian companies entering the PV manufacturing space to adopt standard technologies while remaining agile enough to prepare for rapid technological change.

“India has a huge chance to shape the future of solar. But manufacturers must not miss the bus when it comes to innovation,” Fath said. “They should set aside R&D budgets, already prepare for upcoming cell technologies, and even work toward building their own pilot lines and IP portfolios.”

India targets solar efficiency milestone The conference also shed light on India's ongoing advancements in solar research, with Prof. Dinesh Kabra from IIT Bombay presenting the latest developments in next-generation perovskite and tandem solar technologies. He shared insights into his team's achievement of a 29.84% efficiency for perovskite solar cells, in collaboration with ART PV India. The IIT Bombay team is now targeting a commercial-scale efficiency of 30% by 2027.

TaiyangNews Managing Director Michael Schmela set the tone for the event by providing a global perspective. He emphasized that solar is the only technology capable of addressing the energy trilemma of security, affordability, and sustainability. “Solar is often the lowest-cost power generation source today, and with its cost continuing to fall faster than any of its peers, solar must be a top priority for any politician,” Schmela said.

He went on to highlight solar's rapid growth compared to other energy sources, but cautioned that as global deployment reaches the terawatt scale, it is crucial for policymakers and regulators to establish the right frameworks to support investments in grids, batteries, and local supply chains. This will be essential to maintaining the momentum of solar’s success.

With continued innovation, policy backing, and strategic partnerships, India is positioning itself as a key player in the global solar manufacturing sector, alongside China.