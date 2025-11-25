Home / Industry / News / Chhattisgarh gets ₹6,826 cr investment proposals for tourism sectors

Chhattisgarh gets ₹6,826 cr investment proposals for tourism sectors

CM Vishnu Deo Sai meets investors, exchanges Letter of Intent

SDRM Metallik Pvt Ltd proposed Rs 195.75 crore for a steel plant with captive power, RSLD Biofuels proposed to invest Rs 200 crore for an ethanol plant, and JK Lakshmi Cement proposed investing Rs 1,816 crore for an expansion project.
The Chhattisgarh government today announced it has received investment proposals of over Rs 6,321 crore in industries and Rs 505 crore in the tourism sector in an investors’ meet organised here.
 
During the meet, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai highlighted investment opportunities in the state in areas including tourism and hospitality, steel and industrial projects, biofuel and cement. He handed over “Invitation to Invest” letters to all the participating companies to enable them to begin work promptly.
 
The event was attended by Amit Agrawal, secretary, pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers; Sandeep Poundrik, secretary, Ministry of Steel; Chhattisgarh Commerce and Industries Minister Lakhan Lal Dewangan; and Chhattisgarh Tourism Minister Rajesh Agrawal.
 
The state government received the largest investment of Rs 3,769 crore from Green Energy Innovation for setting up a 50-megawatt waste-to-energy plant. In the steel sector, investment proposals touched over Rs 805 crore, led by Arti Coated Steel with a Rs 315 crore plan for coated steel tubes, pipes and re-rolled products.
 
SDRM Metallik Pvt Ltd proposed Rs 195.75 crore for a steel plant with captive power, RSLD Biofuels proposed to invest Rs 200 crore for an ethanol plant, and JK Lakshmi Cement proposed investing Rs 1,816 crore for an expansion project.
 
The investment push comes on the backdrop of the state government’s recent efforts to check naxal activity and create an investor-friendly ecosystem. “Bastar is witnessing a remarkable turnaround, with Naxal violence declining and improvements in road, internet connectivity and security,” Sai said.
 
He also said Chhattisgarh is among the leading power-producing states and it had recently received over Rs 3.5 lakh crore investment proposals at its Energy Summit, with work already underway on several projects.
 
Among the tourism and hospitality sector proposals, Mars Vivaan promised to set up a 217-key hotel with an investment of Rs 220 crore; PSA Report and Vidya Inn proposed investments of Rs 60 crore and Rs 25 crore respectively for opening hotels in the state. Heartfulness Institute proposed an investment of Rs 200 crore to establish a wellness resort.
 

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 8:50 PM IST

