Home / Industry / News / First-time, women fund managers outperform in FFS scheme: SIDBI CMD

First-time, women fund managers outperform in FFS scheme: SIDBI CMD

First-time and women-led fund managers outperformed in SIDBI's Fund of Funds for Startups scheme, delivering strong returns and supporting 1,300 startups, says SIDBI CMD Manoj Mittal

Photo - Shri Manoj Mittal, Chairman and Managing Director, SIDBI
premium
While mentioning that roughly 66 per cent of startups, including 19 per cent of women entrepreneurs, assisted under the scheme raised a second round of funding, Mittal said that in the case of smaller cities, the percentage is very low (Photo - Shri Manoj Mittal, Chairman and Managing Director, SIDBI | Credit- Sidbi)
Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 7:27 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The first-time fund managers, as well as women-led funds, delivered a strong performance compared to experienced fund managers as part of the first edition of the Fund of Funds for Startups (FFS) scheme, according to Manoj Mittal, chairman and managing director of the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI).
 
In a conversation during the IVCA GreenReturns Summit 2025 on Tuesday, Mittal said: “Out of 160 AIFs (alternative investment funds), roughly 56 are first-time fund managers. We did a quick dipstick study and found that out of the 15 top AIFs assisted under the portfolio, nine are from first-time fund managers. So, they are outpacing, doing far better than those experienced fund managers.”
 
Speaking on women-led funds and startups, Mittal noted: “About 198 startups out of 1,300 are women-led, and when we are talking about funds, it’s also only a small number of funds that have been led by women. What we realised is that even women-led funds have done better than the average fund of the same vintage. So, women-led funds have been able to do better than the overall portfolio of SIDBI.”
 
The FFS scheme was approved and established in 2016 with a corpus of Rs 10,000 crore. Under the scheme, about 160 AIFs have been supported, and roughly 1,300 startups have received investment. At the fund level, the investment into startups has given a gross internal rate of return (IRR) of more than 20 per cent to the bank, Mittal shared.
 
While mentioning that roughly 66 per cent of startups, including 19 per cent of women entrepreneurs, assisted under the scheme raised a second round of funding, Mittal said that in the case of smaller cities, the percentage is very low. He noted that it probably indicates the need for further hand-holding and support.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Blinkit tops qcom charts, Swiggy takes lead in food delivery: BofA survey

Premium

Data centre operator revenue to reach ₹20,000 cr by FY28: Crisil Rating

Premium

Incentivise buyers to purchase India-made chips, says industry body

CPPIB-backed IndoSpace Core adds six logistics parks in India for ₹3,000 cr

ASK CLAF-I launches ₹500 cr equity platform to invest in branded homes

Topics :Industry NewsSIDBIfunds

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 7:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story