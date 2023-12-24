Home / Industry / News / Chhattisgarh govt tightens norms on utilisation of funds released from DMF

Chhattisgarh govt tightens norms on utilisation of funds released from DMF

The mineral resources department issued a notification last week for the implementation of the Chhattisgarh District Mineral Foundation Rule-15

R Krishna Das Raipur

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2023 | 8:19 PM IST
The Vishnu Deo Sai government in Chhattisgarh has decided to tighten the norms on the utilisation of funds released from the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) head.

The mineral resources department issued a notification last week for the implementation of the Chhattisgarh District Mineral Foundation Rule-15.

State government records stated that Rs 12,053 crore had been collected in the DMF Fund, of which about Rs 9,334 crore had been spent.

According to the Rule 5 of the Chhattisgarh District Mineral Foundation Trust Rules, 2015, "The objective of the District Mineral Foundation Trust is to work in such a manner for the benefit of the people and areas affected by mining or mining-related operations," said the state government spokesperson.

Rule 22 provides the provision for the utilisation of the fund, and the new norms are in compliance with the instructions issued by the government for the successful conduct of the Trust's activities.

Under Rule-10, 11, and 12(1) of the Chhattisgarh District Mineral Foundation Trust Rules, 2015, all the collector-cum-chairmen of the District Mineral Foundation Trust have been asked to immediately stop all projects that have not taken off yet despite administrative approval, the spokesperson said.

All unstarted work will now be re-reviewed by the governing council. Subsequently, further necessary action will be taken as per the decision and approval of the council.

District collectors are not allowed to start any new work without the administrative approval of the governing council, as per the department's order. They have also been instructed to brief the newly elected legislative Assembly members, who are ex-officio members of the Trust under the provisions of Rule 10(1B), about the ongoing works.

The government has also requested the nomination of new members in districts where the three years' term of office has been completed by the existing members.

During the election campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the alleged misuse of DMF funds a major poll plank.

First Published: Dec 24 2023 | 7:48 PM IST

