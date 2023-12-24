Home / Industry / News / India's steel production grows 11% to 11.7 MT in Nov 2023: Worldsteel

India's steel production grows 11% to 11.7 MT in Nov 2023: Worldsteel

During January-November, the country's production was 12.1 per cent higher year on year (y-o-y) at 128.2 MT, the global body said in its latest report

The global steel production in November was at 145.5 MT, 3.3 per cent up over same month in 2022. The world output rose marginally by 0.5 per cent to 1,715.1 MT in January-November 2023, worldsteel said.
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2023 | 2:46 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

India has registered an increase of 11.4 per cent in its crude steel production at 11.7 million tonne (MT) in November this year, according to World Steel Association (worldsteel).

During January-November, the country's production was 12.1 per cent higher year on year (y-o-y) at 128.2 MT, the global body said in its latest report.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The global steel production in November was at 145.5 MT, 3.3 per cent up over same month in 2022. The world output rose marginally by 0.5 per cent to 1,715.1 MT in January-November 2023, worldsteel said.

China produced 76.1 MT steel in November, up 0.4 per cent over November 2022. It produced 952.1 MT in January-November, higher 1.5 per cent y-o-y.

In November, Japan's output fell 0.9 per cent to 7.1 MT, while the overall production was 2.8 per cent lower at 80 MT during January-November 2023.

The US produced 6.6 MT steel in last month and 73.9 MT in the eleven-month period of 2023.

Russia produced 6.4 MT in November and 70.2 MT in January-November 2023. South Korea's production stood at 5.4 MT in November and 61.3 MT in the 11-month period of 2023.

In November this year, Germany produced 2.7 MT, Trkiye produced 3 MT, and Brazil 2.7 MT.

With members in every major steel-producing country, Brussels-based worldsteel represents steel producers, national and regional steel industry associations, and steel research institutes.

Its members represent around 85 per cent of the global steel production.

Also Read

India to see 'healthy growth' in steel demand at 8.6% in 2023: Worldsteel

Not inviting Oppn to G20 reflects govt doesn't value leaders: Rahul Gandhi

Two killed in Brussels shooting; police shoot dead suspected extremist

Germany beat France 2-1, ending winless run days after removing Hansi Flick

Asiad 2023 India vs China football highlights: China thrashes India 5-1

Office demand jumps 92% in Oct-Dec in top 6 cities in 2023: Colliers

FMCG flavours: Better volumes and rural demand revival uptick in 2024

Link road to Mopa airport to be completed by April: Gadkari in Goa

Airlines can save Rs 1,000 cr annually with use of flexible airspace: Govt

Himachal to charge 8% stamp duty on corp mergers, separations: Minister

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :steel productionIndia steel demanddomestic steel sectorChinaGermanyBrussels

First Published: Dec 24 2023 | 2:46 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story