Is China using 'silent sanction' on talent to target India's mfg sector?

India’s ambitions to be a global manufacturing hub have hit a snag as China tightens its grip on cross-border movement. Latest developments involve Foxconn, Apple’s largest contract manufacturer, repatriating hundreds of Chinese engineers and technicians from its iPhone production facilities in southern India.

Foxconn and Apple informed the Indian government , but reportedly left without a formal explanation. However, the timing suggests that the move is more than just an operational reshuffle.

China tightens the tap on talent and tech

Earlier this year, China unofficially urged regulatory bodies and local governments to discourage the outflow of advanced technology and skilled labour to countries like India and Vietnam, Bloomberg News had reported. Though unannounced, these restrictions have been interpreted in policy circles as a form of “silent sanction” that limits the mobility of both talent and tools vital to complex manufacturing.

These restrictions, at the time, were viewed as a countermeasure to US trade policies, which imposed significant tariffs on Chinese exports. This move, led by the Donald Trump-led US government, further encouraged companies that were already seeking ways to diversify supply chains and reduce their manufacturing reliance on China. 300 Chinese engineers recalled from Foxconn India Apple adopted a ‘ China+1 ’ strategy following disruptions caused during the pandemic. Despite its shift away, Apple CEO Tim Cook has long credited China’s workforce expertise and talent as fundamental to its production model. Foxconn had deployed Chinese experts to fast-track iPhone production lines and train local workers in its Indian facilities.

Now reports suggest that more than 300 Chinese engineers and technicians have quietly exited Foxconn’s facilities in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka over the past two months, with those remaining being predominantly Taiwanese. ALSO READ: India's success in capturing 'China-Plus-One strategy' limited: NITI report India benefits from China+1, PLI schemes In recent years, India has benefited from global efforts to diversify supply chains away from China. Major toy-makers like Italy’s Dream Plast, Microplast, and Incas began shifting production to India last year. During this time, India also witnessed a surge in toy exports. Their departure comes as Apple prepares for production of its next-gen iPhone 17 and readies its 300-acre Devanahalli facility in Karnataka. The absence of Chinese engineers may slow down skill transfer, affecting production time and therefore efficiency, it does not impact the overall product quality.

Manufacturers shifting to India and Vietnam to reduce reliance on China have put the nations in direct competition. Moreover, India itself is also working to lessen its dependence on China in key sectors, including critical minerals and technology. Indian production of iPhones grows Apple plans to produce most of the iPhones for the US market in India by the end of 2026. iPhone manufacturing partners in India, including Tata Electronics, Wistron, Pegatron, and Foxconn, have surpassed the 20 per cent domestic value addition (DVA) mark across all iPhone models, Business Standard reported at the end of last month. Moreover, India exported iPhones worth ₹1.5 trillion (free on board value) in the financial year that ended on March 31, 2025.