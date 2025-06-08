Chinese dumping concerns rise on PET resins; industry calls for action

The battle between the Indian PET resin industry—a key segment of the petrochemical sector—and Chinese suppliers has intensified. Domestic players have approached the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), seeking stringent anti-dumping measures, alleging that major importers like Wankai are engaging in ‘unfair trade practices.’ These practices, they claim, are causing revenue losses for the government and hurting the prospects of the domestic industry, said the Forum of PET Manufacturers (FoPM).

This comes despite the imposition of an anti-dumping duty (ADD) in place since April 2021, and the government imposing an additional anti-absorption duty of $25 per tonne on Wankai since November 2024. According to FoPM, the Chinese major is misusing its import facility and dumping other Chinese manufacturers’ products, showing them as Wankai’s. Wankai did not respond to questions from Business Standard.

ALSO READ: Five apply for DCRA as Trai readies digital connectivity rating system Wankai New Materials reportedly has an 87 per cent market share in India’s total PET resin imports. “With the Chinese dumping material, throughput at our plants has to be reduced as supplies are almost at our raw material rates. There is a case of evasion of ADD as well by misdeclaring imports as Wankai material, as any Chinese supplier can use this name and supply goods,” said Sumant Singhal, chief executive officer of Chiripal Polyfilms. “Our forum had detailed discussions with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI). The response from DRI was positive, and they are studying the subject and have conveyed that they will take suitable action,” said C K Dhanuka, chairperson of FoPM.

In an effort to safeguard the domestic industry, India first introduced anti-dumping duty on Chinese imports of PET resin in April 2021. This followed imports rising to 250 KTA, denting the profits of domestic suppliers. Later, in November 2024, the duty on Wankai was increased to $40.41 per tonne, up from the previous rate of $15.54 per tonne, citing that Chinese players were dumping PET resin into India at prices significantly below domestic market rates. According to the industry body, in 2023, Wankai, which had a low rate of duty, started a 1,000 KTA plant in China and began dumping material into India.