Russian crude imports into India stable, Sept cargoes seen down 45%

India's Russian crude imports remained steady in early August despite tariff threats, but September delivery volumes are projected to decline by 45 per cent as trade flows adjust

ONGC, crude oil
premium
The threat of imposing secondary tariffs — up to 500 per cent — on buyers of Russian crude, particularly targeting China and India, has been one of the more dramatic policy proposals in recent months. | File Image
Sudheer Pal Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 5:09 PM IST
Russian crude imports into India have remained broadly stable in the first 18 days of August, despite the Trump administration’s tariff announcement in late July 2025. However, this apparent resilience largely reflects timing, as most August cargoes were contracted in June and early July, before any policy shifts, experts said.
 
Any material impact on trade flows, whether due to tariffs, payment logistics, or shipping challenges, is more likely to emerge from late September onwards. Data shows Russian crude cargoes headed for September delivery in India are down 45 per cent in August compared with July volumes.
 
“Notably, there has been no formal directive from the Indian government to reduce Russian crude purchases, and refiners continue to operate under a business-as-usual approach. That said, there is growing interest among Indian refiners to diversify supply, with increased engagement in sourcing barrels from the US, West Africa, and Latin America — not as a move away from Russian crude, but as a prudent step towards enhancing energy security and mitigating potential risks,” said Sumit Ritolia, Lead Research Analyst, Refining, Supply and Modelling at ship tracking analytics firm Kpler.
 
The interest among Indian refiners reflects a strategic shift from purely margin-driven buying to a more balanced approach that considers logistical and geopolitical uncertainties, he added. Indian refiners still rely on non-Russian sources for 60–65 per cent of their crude needs, and the current diversification efforts should be seen as building flexibility rather than signalling a structural change in supply preference, experts believe.
 
“The broad sense from the industry is that refiners are closely monitoring developments and showing growing interest in US, West African, and Latin American barrels — not as replacements, but as hedges against possible disruptions. This marks a subtle but notable shift: from pure margin maximisation towards energy security and logistical risk management,” Ritolia said.
 
Until there is a clear policy shift or sustained change in trade economics, Russian flows remain a core part of India’s crude basket. Preliminary data as of August 18 indicates that Russian crude loadings to India have declined by about 45 per cent month-on-month in August, with current volumes estimated at around 900 thousand barrels per day (kbd).
 
With less than two weeks remaining in the month, it is too early to draw definitive conclusions, but vessel signalling in the coming days, especially as ships pass through the Canal and Red Sea, will provide greater clarity on final destinations.
 
The threat of imposing secondary tariffs — up to 500 per cent — on buyers of Russian crude, particularly targeting China and India, has been one of the more dramatic policy proposals in recent months, said Anish De, Global Head, Energy, Natural Resources, and Chemicals (ENRC), KPMG International.
 
“While the proposal signals a bold geopolitical stance, its implementation would carry significant risks. Severing trade with major economies could trigger market shocks and drive oil prices sharply upward,” he said, adding that the decision to delay action by 50 days reflects a strategic pause, likely aimed at pressuring Russia diplomatically without committing to economically disruptive measures.
 

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 5:09 PM IST

