CII announces plan to make India global logistics hub, generate employment

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has announced a plan to make India a global logistics hub, seeking a collaborative effort by stakeholders to create a “multitude of opportunities across industries and geographies”.

The initiative will offer aspirational career paths, professional growth, and leadership opportunities, said the business association. “As India strengthens its position as a key player in the global logistics landscape, this initiative aims to harness its unique strengths to create employment opportunities, attract investments, and drive economic growth.”

India’s logistics sector is fueled by the growth of e-commerce, manufacturing, and global capability centres (GCCs). India is a GCC hub for global enterprises seeking efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and innovation. The expanding sector is expected to create 15 million to 17 million jobs in the country by 2030.

“India has all the essential elements to emerge as a global leader in logistics. The country boasts a rapidly developing logistics infrastructure, which lays a strong foundation for seamless connectivity and efficient supply chain management. Complementing this growth is a diverse and skilled workforce that spans all levels of management, ensuring expertise and adaptability across the sector,” said CII.

The nation's startup ecosystem fosters creativity and technological advancement, fueling innovations in logistics solutions. Such progress is supported by a “robust education system” that encourages early industry engagement, preparing the next generation of professionals to meet future challenges.

“The Logistics for All is critical to realise the vision of positioning India as a global logistics hub. This initiative will create numerous opportunities, offering aspirational careers that span industries and geographies. This initiative will offer career growth, job satisfaction, and leadership opportunities in the increasingly important human-machine collaboration,” said R Dinesh, chairman of CII-Institute of Logistics Advisory Council.

The institute is a collaborative platform that brings together policymakers, industry stakeholders (both logistics service providers and user sectors), academia, training centers, and aspirants to collectively work towards India's emergence as a global logistics powerhouse.