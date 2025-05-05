Civil aviation ministry gives nod for new airports for Rajasthan, Odisha

The civil aviation ministry on Monday granted in-principle approval for greenfield airports in Rajasthan's Kota and Puri in Odisha.

Kota is the parliamentary constituency of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

"His continued engagement with the Ministry of Civil Aviation has been one of the driving forces to expediting this approval.

"The proposed airport will not only serve Kota city, known as a major educational and industrial hub, but will also cater to the growing population and economic activity in the Hadoti region," the ministry said in a release.

According to the ministry, the decision to establish an airport in Puri will provide a major boost to religious tourism, regional development and the overall connectivity in the region.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu has granted the in-principle approval for the establishment of greenfield airports in Kota and Puri, the release said.

India is one of the world's fastest-growing civil aviation markets and has more than 150 operational airports.