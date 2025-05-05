Donald Trump’s announcement of a 100 per cent tariff “on any or all movies coming into the country (America) that are produced in foreign lands.” Some executives believe this could cause a major financial setback to the theatrical business, while others argue that it will not substantially impact the industry. The Indian film industry has expressed mixed reactions to US Presidentannouncement of a 100 per cent tariff “on any or all movies coming into the country (America) that are produced in foreign lands.” Some executives believe this could cause a major financial setback to the theatrical business, while others argue that it will not substantially impact the industry.

Industry executives Business Standard spoke with said it was too early to draw conclusions, as the details regarding how the tariff would be imposed remain unclear. So far, the US government has not clarified whether these tariffs will include content released on streaming platforms. Trump’s announcement also comes at a time when the Indian film industry is already struggling at the domestic box office and trying to increase footfalls in cinemas.

“The announcement has come, and if it gets implemented, the first impact I foresee is on the theatrical business of our films in the US market,” said Shibasish Sarkar, President, Producers Guild of India, and Group Chief Executive Officer, Reliance Entertainment. “Indian films do about $100 million (gross) at the US box office. If this tariff gets implemented, either the exhibitors will increase ticket prices, making it expensive for consumers—causing footfalls to drop dramatically—or they will absorb the cost and pass on the loss to producers. This will cause the producers' share to decline significantly.” He added that either way, the impact would be on producers’ revenue from the theatrical point of view, and overall US market earnings for Indian films would take a hit.

Echoing Sarkar, film trade analyst Girish Wankhede said such tariffs would place a significant financial strain on the industry. Wankhede noted that in 2024, the US market contributed around five to seven per cent (₹600 crore to ₹800 crore) of Indian films’ box office collections. He explained that these tariffs could reduce the number of Indian films released in the US and lower viewership for Indian content in theatres. Smaller or independent filmmakers may suffer more severely, while large production houses might still manage the increased cost of distribution. “This is bad. A lot of Indian movies had started generating strong numbers at the US box office. Hindi cinema was already present, but Telugu-language films have recently gained momentum, especially with many Telugu-speaking people relocating to the US. All of this will be impacted,” said a source on condition of anonymity. The source added that if tariffs are implemented, producers would struggle to get adequate returns on investment.

On the other hand, Vipul Shah, Chairman and Managing Director, Sunshine Pictures, said that while the US has traditionally been a significant market for Indian films—especially among the diaspora—the imposition of a 100 per cent tariff is unlikely to cause a major setback. “The Indian film industry has a robust domestic audience and has been increasingly focusing on diverse international markets. This development may prompt producers to explore alternative distribution strategies and markets, mitigating the potential impact of the US tariff,” said Shah, whose company has produced films such as The Kerala Story and Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty.

He added that in the short term, there may be a reassessment of investment strategies concerning US releases. “The Indian film industry has shown resilience and adaptability in the face of global challenges. Filmmakers may continue to create content that resonates with both domestic and international audiences, leveraging digital platforms to reach global viewers. The box office impact may be minimal, given the growing importance of other international markets and the strength of the domestic box office,” Shah said. Meanwhile, Mautik Tolia, Managing Director, Bodhitree Multimedia—an entertainment content production company—said that the tariffs would significantly affect European cinema and international shooting locations, particularly those benefiting from rebate systems.