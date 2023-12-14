Home / Industry / News / CM Kejriwal flags off 500 electric buses in Delhi taking total to 1,300

CM Kejriwal flags off 500 electric buses in Delhi taking total to 1,300

The new buses are disabled-friendly, air-conditioned, emit zero smoke and noise, and are equipped with GPS, CCTVs and panic buttons

Electric buses launched bu Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | (Photo: Twitter)
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2023 | 11:34 AM IST
Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal flagged off 500 electric buses here on Thursday, taking the number of such buses in the national capital to 1,300.

In a post on 'X', Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said no other city in the country has so many electric buses plying.

"Delhi will now have maximum number of electric buses in the country," he said.

As many as 800 electric buses have been plying on Delhi roads since January 2022. These buses have covered a distance of more than 42 million kilometres and cut more than 34,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide so far, an official said.

By 2025, Delhi will have a total of 10,480 buses with electric ones making up 80 per cent of the fleet. This will help cut 4.67 lakh tonnes of carbon dioxide annually, according to the official.

The new buses are disabled-friendly, air-conditioned, emit zero smoke and noise, and are equipped with GPS, CCTVs and panic buttons.

Topics :Arvind KejriwalDelhi governmentElectric bus

First Published: Dec 14 2023 | 11:34 AM IST

