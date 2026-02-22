Coal demand set for uptick on rising power needs: Industry expert

The country's coal demand, which had remained weak earlier in the current financial year, is poised for a boost in the coming days on the back of a sharp turnaround in electricity consumption, an industry expert said on Sunday.

Vinaya Varma, Managing Director of mjunction services ltd -- a B2B e-commerce platform and joint venture of SAIL and Tata Steel -- said after successive months of negative growth in October and November, power demand staged a strong recovery in December with a 6.3 per cent growth.

"The tempo has been maintained with power consumption continuing to rise in January as well, due to a harsh winter and general improvement in economic activities," Varma said.