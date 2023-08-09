Home / Industry / News / Coal imports fall 1.82% to 68.30 MT in Apr-Jun quarter: mjunction

Coal imports fall 1.82% to 68.30 MT in Apr-Jun quarter: mjunction

In June 2023, the import stood at around 21.03 MT, down 25.21 per cent as against 28.11 MT imported in the same month last year

Press Trust of India New Delhi
In June 2023, the import stood at around 21.03 MT, down 25.21 per cent as against 28.11 MT imported in the same month last year

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2023 | 2:18 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

India's total coal imports fell 1.82 per cent to 68.30 million tonne in April-June period of ongoing financial year, according to a report.

The import was at 69.57 MT in the same period a year ago, mjunction said in its latest report.

The import included non-coking coal, coking coal, anthracite coal, pulverised coal injection (PCI) coal, met coke and pet coke, it said.

During the period, non-coking coal import stood at 42.99 MT against 47.44 MT in the same period last year, while coking coal import was 15.89 MT against 14.61 MT imported a year ago.

In June 2023, the import stood at around 21.03 MT, down 25.21 per cent as against 28.11 MT imported in the same month last year.

India is among the top five coal-producing countries in the world. However, some parts of its coal requirement are met through imports as the country is also among the major consumers of the dry fuel.

For coking coal -- a key raw material used in steel making -- the country remains heavily dependent on imports.

Vinaya Varma, MD & CEO, mjunction, said, In line with expectation, there was a dip in demand for imports at the onset of monsoon, despite weakness in seaborne prices. Demand is likely to rebound once the rainy season is over and there is a pickup in industrial activity ahead of the festive season."

A B2B e-commerce platform, mjunction is a 50:50 joint venture promoted by Steel Authority of India (SAIL) and Tata Steel.

Also Read

IND vs WI 2023: After India debut, Tilak Varma hopes to win World Cup

Coal imports rises to 162 MT in FY23; inbound coking coal grows to 54 MT

Met coal prices may fall; rate correction to help Indian steel makers: S&P

Coal production increased in big way from FY22-FY23; supply improved: Icra

CIL coking coal production sees quantum leap of 8MT, rises by 17% in FY23

Robust demand, positive sentiment push housing prices up 7% in June quarter

Indian debt collection startup raises $50 million from Accel, Westbridge

'Simple' licensing norms in the works; MoS IT meets PC, laptop makers

Trai issues consultation paper on regulatory framework for broadcast sector

Coal India Q1FY24 results: Net profit falls 10% to Rs 7,941.40 crore

Topics :coal industryCoal imports in IndiaCoal importsiron and steel industryCoal production

First Published: Aug 09 2023 | 2:17 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Shriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poor

Shriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poor

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah to speak in LS today

Yogi govt goes strict on officials not responding to calls of public reps

Technology News

Explained: Why India restricted computers & who need a licence

iOPEX Technologies launches new AI framework to support businesses

Economy News

RBI likely to keep rate and policy stance unchanged to control inflation

India's July inflation likely breached RBI's 6% upper tolerance level: Poll

Next Story