Coal India production drops 3.7% in Apr-Nov FY26, first dip in six years

Coal India Ltd (CIL), the country’s largest coal producer, reported a 3.7 per cent decline in coal production during the April-November period of FY26, marking the first contraction in output for the comparable period in at least six years, according to provisional data released by the company.

What do Coal India’s provisional numbers show for April-November FY26?

CIL produced 453.5 million tonnes (MT) of coal during April-November 2025, compared with 471 MT in the same period last year. The company, which alone accounts for around 80 per cent of India’s coal production, attributed land acquisition challenges and adverse weather conditions to the shortfall in output.

A senior CIL official told Business Standard production was affected this year by the early onset of the monsoon, coupled with the severe intensity of rainfall and its prolonged duration. “Particularly, mines located in Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh were severely affected, with sporadic rains continuing till as late as October. Land acquisition was another major issue,” he said. How does this compare with Coal India’s output trend over the past six years? The decline breaks a sustained expansion cycle that began after the pandemic-hit FY21. Coal India’s production during the April-November period had risen every year over the past six years, increasing from 334.5 MT in 2020 to 353.4 MT in 2021, 412.6 MT in 2022, 460 MT in 2023 and 471 MT in 2024, before reversing course this year.

How is the slowdown playing out alongside Coal India’s financial performance? The slowdown in coal production comes at a time when the company’s financial performance has faced stress this financial year. Coal India reported a 20 per cent and 31 per cent decline in net profit for the first and second quarters of 2025-26, respectively. Why are experts linking output to power-sector demand trends? Experts said lower coal demand from the power sector was a key factor weighing on production. “India’s coal production and despatch declined this year during April-November, aligned with lower demand from the power sector, which is also reflected in lower electricity consumption,” said Rajib Maitra, partner and sector leader at Deloitte South Asia.