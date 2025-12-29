Production houses move beyond films, tap alternate revenue to woo investors

Why are music labels emerging as a predictable revenue stream?

“Film business is not a quarterly business. Film business is a yearly business, but music is a quarterly business and it becomes a very predictable revenue stream,” said Vipul Shah, chairman and managing director, Sunshine Pictures. “We have a robust investment plan for the music and we will be evaluating it every six months for the first two years. In a few years’ time, it’s quite possible that at least 30 to 35 per cent of the revenue of the company may come from the music vertical.”