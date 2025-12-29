Home / Industry / News / Raipur among 48 cities to double train operating capacity over five years

Raipur among 48 cities to double train operating capacity over five years

The works for doubling the originating capacity by 2030 would include augmenting the current terminals with additional platforms, stabling lines, pit lines, and adequate shunting facilities

Indian Railways
premium
According to the statement released by the Ministry of Indian Railways, the capacity of major cities to originate new trains needed to be doubled from the current level in the next 5 years in view of rapid, sustained growth in demand for travel.
R Krishna Das Raipur
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 6:34 PM IST
Raipur is among the 48 major cities identified by the Indian Railways to double the operating capacity of originating trains over a period of five years.
 
According to the statement released by the Ministry of Indian Railways, the capacity of major cities to originate new trains needed to be doubled from the current level in the next 5 years in view of rapid, sustained growth in demand for travel.
 
The works for doubling the originating capacity by 2030 would include augmenting the current terminals with additional platforms, stabling lines, pit lines, and adequate shunting facilities.
 
The plan also includes maintenance facilities, including mega coaching complexes and increasing the sectional capacity with traffic facility works, signalling upgradation, and multitracking required for handling increased trains at various points.
 
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said the development was a major gift for millions of passengers in the state and would give new momentum to connectivity, trade, industry, and tourism. Doubling operating capacity will mean more trains, better frequency and reduced crowding for travellers, he added.
 
Sai expressed confidence that in the coming years, Chhattisgarh will be counted among the best-connected states in the country, and that this transformation will reinforce the national goal of Viksit Bharat @2047.
 
The expansion of railway facilities worth ₹41,000 crore is underway in Chhattisgarh, including track expansion, doubling of railway lines, railway flyovers and bridges. In the Union Budget, the central government has made a provision of ₹6,925 crore for the development of railway facilities in Chhattisgarh, which will accelerate the pace of ongoing rail projects in the state.
 
For the long-term development of railways in Chhattisgarh, several new projects are underway, including the Raoghat–Jagdalpur, Dharamjaigarh–Lohardaga, and Kharsia–Naya Raipur–Parmalaksa rail corridors.

Topics :Indian RailwayRaipurRailways Chhattisgarh

First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 6:34 PM IST

