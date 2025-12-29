BPCL plans stake sale in Andhra refinery; OIL, Saudi Aramco interested

State-owned Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) is willing to dilute 30-40 per cent stake in its upcoming greenfield refinery in Andhra Pradesh, with Saudi Aramco and upstream player Oil India Ltd (OIL) likely joining as partners, taking minority stakes of around 20 per cent and 10 per cent, respectively, a top BPCL executive told Business Standard.

The refiner may also divest 4-5 per cent to banks that have expressed interest in the project, the official said. Queries sent to BPCL and Oil India seeking comments on the plan remained unanswered at the time of publishing. Saudi Aramco declined to comment.

BPCL is setting up a greenfield refinery and petrochemicals project near Ramayapatnam port in Nellore district to meet rising domestic demand and boost petrochemical exports. The Andhra Pradesh government has allotted 6,000 acres of land to BPCL for the project.

“The final negotiations on investment will be taken after completion of the detailed feasibility report (DFR), which will give us the final cost of the project,” the official said.