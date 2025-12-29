Home / Industry / News / Rajasthan govt to equip multi-storey buildings in state with solar energy

Rajasthan govt to equip multi-storey buildings in state with solar energy

Rajasthan plans to power multi-storey buildings with solar energy via virtual net metering, aiming to cut power bills, boost green energy use and create jobs

The Rajasthan government’s 150 units of free electricity per month scheme is especially for domestic consumers who install a solar rooftop system on their roofs | Image: Bloomberg
Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 5:53 PM IST
Multi-storey buildings in Rajasthan will be powered by solar energy, and a plan in this regard is ready and likely to be implemented soon, an energy department official said.
 
The official said that the Rajasthan Electricity Regulatory Commission has given its approval and issued a notification to this effect.
 
“As a result, the electricity bills of residents in these (multi-storey) buildings will be significantly reduced,” he said.
 
The official said that under virtual net metering, developers, colonisers, or companies will install solar plants on either nearby or faraway vacant land.
 
The solar energy produced there will first be supplied to the grid, and in return, multi-storey building consumers will receive energy under net metering at affordable rates, the official said.
 
The initiative will not only provide consumers with cheaper electricity, but will also be a significant step for the state towards becoming a green city, besides generating employment opportunities.
 
On average, more than 10,000 rooftop solar systems are being installed every month in the state. The government is taking steps to accelerate this pace. The additional subsidy of ₹17,000 provided by the discoms under the 150 units of free electricity scheme will further boost these installations.
 
The Rajasthan government’s 150 units of free electricity per month scheme is especially for domestic consumers who install a solar rooftop system on their roofs.
 
More than 109,000 rooftop solar plants have been installed in the state under the PM Surya Ghar Yojana so far. Of these, Jaipur has the highest number with 15,932 installations. 
 

Topics :rajasthanelectricity sectorsolar energy

First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 5:53 PM IST

