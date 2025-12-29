Rajasthan govt to equip multi-storey buildings in state with solar energy

Multi-storey buildings in Rajasthan will be powered by solar energy, and a plan in this regard is ready and likely to be implemented soon, an energy department official said.

The official said that the Rajasthan Electricity Regulatory Commission has given its approval and issued a notification to this effect.

“As a result, the electricity bills of residents in these (multi-storey) buildings will be significantly reduced,” he said.

The official said that under virtual net metering, developers, colonisers, or companies will install solar plants on either nearby or faraway vacant land.

The solar energy produced there will first be supplied to the grid, and in return, multi-storey building consumers will receive energy under net metering at affordable rates, the official said.

The initiative will not only provide consumers with cheaper electricity, but will also be a significant step for the state towards becoming a green city, besides generating employment opportunities. On average, more than 10,000 rooftop solar systems are being installed every month in the state. The government is taking steps to accelerate this pace. The additional subsidy of ₹17,000 provided by the discoms under the 150 units of free electricity scheme will further boost these installations. The Rajasthan government’s 150 units of free electricity per month scheme is especially for domestic consumers who install a solar rooftop system on their roofs.