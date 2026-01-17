Jute mills group seeks ban on private raw jute trading from April 1

The Indian Jute Mills Association (IJMA) has urged the Centre to urgently intervene to control spiralling raw jute prices and ensure availability of the fibre, proposing a complete ban on raw jute trading by private traders after March 31.

In a letter to jute commissioner Amrit Raj, the association said raw jute availability with mills has sharply decreased, with stocks declining by around 1.25 lakh bales in December 2025 alone, even as prices surged to an unprecedented Rs 13,000 per quintal for South Bengal TDN-3 grade.

The situation has forced several mills to shut down or drastically cut production, rendering over 75,000 workers jobless, the association claimed.

To arrest price escalation, IJMA proposed that traders, dealers, stockists and agencies be given time till March 31 to liquidate their raw jute stocks, after which any private trading in raw jute would become illegal. During this period, mills are expected to consume around 12-15 lakh bales, enabling them to hold stocks of nearly 7 lakh bales within the prescribed limits by the end of March 2026. The association estimated that 25-30 lakh bales of the 2025-26 raw jute crop are currently held by upcountry traders and middlemen. IJMA suggested that the balance quantity be tendered to the Jute Corporation of India (JCI) at prices fixed by the government, with the corporation subsequently supplying jute to mills based on linkage with B-Twill orders from April onwards.