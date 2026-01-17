NGT flags pollution, degradation at Ramsar-listed Deepor Beel in Assam

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken serious cognisance of environmental degradation at Deepor Beel in Guwahati, a Ramsar-listed wetland.

The matter is being heard suo motu by the NGT's Eastern Zone Bench based on a news report in a local English daily here on April 22 last year.

The bench, comprising chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member Ishwar Singh, on Thursday took note of violations at the wetland by the Assam Pollution Control Board (APCB).

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) in its report on July 18 last year said the water quality parameters of Deepor Beel were beyond prescribed norms, including the presence of faecal coliform and faecal streptococci, indicating serious pollution, they said.