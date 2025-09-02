Home / Industry / News / Semicon 2025: PM Modi receives first Made in India Vikram 32-bit processor

Semicon 2025: PM Modi receives first Made in India Vikram 32-bit processor

Union IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw urged companies to invest in India's semiconductor ecosystem, citing the country's stable policy, vibrant startup ecosystem, huge demand and growing talent pool

vaishnaw, chip, modi
India stands as a lighthouse of stability and growth in these uncertain times, said Vaishnaw
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 10:57 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw presented Prime Minister Narendra Modi with India’s first fully indigenous Vikram 32-bit processor during the Semicon 2025 event in New Delhi on Tuesday. The chip is qualified for use in harsh environmental conditions. Two other plants are also likely to release their chips within 2-3 months.
 
Speaking at the event, Vaishnaw urged companies to invest in India's semiconductor ecosystem, citing the country's stable policy, vibrant startup ecosystem, huge demand and growing talent pool.
 
"We are living in unprecedented times, and global policy turmoil has created huge uncertainty. India stands as a lighthouse of stability and growth in these uncertain times. You should come to India because our policy is stable, and we have managed the semiconductor mission transparently and professionally," said Vaishnaw.
 
"The demand in India is strong. Electronics production has grown over six times in the last decade, and electronics exports have grown eight times. Demand for semiconductors is increasing every quarter as Make in India propels new plants in every sector," he said. "We have a vibrant startup ecosystem, and our startups are earning the confidence of investors. Every day we hear investors investing in design semiconductor startups. Their IPs are increasingly embedded in products of leading international manufacturers, industry leaders," he added.
 
Speaking at the event, ASML Holding CEO Christophe Fouquet said, "The importance of the semiconductor industry for the future of India cannot be overstated. It represents not only an opportunity for economic growth and job creation, but also an opportunity for national resilience. By developing semiconductor manufacturing and design capability, India can secure its supply chains, foster innovation and entrepreneurship and unlock new opportunities in research and education."
 
Fouquet said that ASML sees India as a partner with great potential and is committed to helping the country shape the future of technology. "We are dedicated to supporting India's ambition, whether through collaboration, knowledge exchange or talent," he said.
 
The 2024 edition of Semicon India brought over 250 companies from 18 countries and attracted 10,994 visitors from 42 nations. PM Modi presided over the inauguration ceremony, underscoring the event’s importance as a global platform for the semiconductor industry.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's fashion retailers face shortages as Bangladesh import curbs bite

Premium

Games24x7, Baazi among RMG firms hit by layoffs after online gaming ban

Govt allows production of ethanol from sugarcane juice syrup, molasses

Premium

Dixon's 196% leap puts Indian firms in command of smartphone output

Premium

Indian CEOs cautious about private investment revival, says BS poll

Topics :Narendra Modisemiconductorsemiconductor industryBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 10:57 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story