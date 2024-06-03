Coal production in India rises 10% to 83.91 mn tonnes in May: Govt data

The country's coal production rose by 10.15 per cent to 83.91 million tonnes (MT) in May compared to 76.18 MT in the year-ago period.

Coal production by state-owned CIL rose by 7.46 per cent to 64.40 MT in May compared to 59.93 MT in the year-ago period, according to the Coal Ministry's provisional data.

Coal India Ltd (CIL) accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.



"Additionally, coal production by captive and other entities in May 2024 stood at 13.78 MT (provisional), reflecting a growth of 32.76 per cent from the previous year, which was 10.38 MT," the ministry said in a statement.

Similarly, India's overall coal dispatches in May reached 90.84 MT, up by 10.35 per cent as against 82.32 MT reported in the same period last financial year.

During the reported month, CIL dispatched 69.08 MT of coal, with a growth of 8.50 per cent compared to the corresponding period of the previous fiscal when it was 63.67 MT.

The total stock of dry fuel with coal companies stands at 96.48 MT.