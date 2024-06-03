India to host IATA's annual global airlines summit after 42 years

India will host the world’s most premier aviation event, the annual general meeting (AGM) of the International Air Transport Association ( IATA ), in 2025, after a gap of 42 years.

The chiefs and various other top executives of almost all global airlines, aircraft manufacturers, and other aviation sector stakeholders gather once a year at IATA’s AGM to discuss issues pertaining to the global aviation sector.

It is considered one of the most significant events in the aviation industry’s calendar.

IndiGo, India’s largest airline by market share, will be the host airline of the AGM and the World Air Transport Summit that will take place in Delhi between June 8-10, 2025, IATA announced on Monday.

About 330 airlines, comprising more than 80 per cent of global air traffic, are members of IATA.

“We look forward to gathering the aviation industry in Delhi, India’s gateway city, for the 81st IATA AGM in 2025. It’s been over four decades since the industry came together for an IATA AGM in Delhi.

With record aircraft orders, impressive growth, and world-class infrastructure developments, India is firmly on the trajectory to become the world’s third largest aviation market within this decade. With such bright prospects, it’s the perfect time for the IATA AGM to return to India and witness these exciting developments first hand,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General.

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said that the airline is proud to be the host airline for the 81st IATA AGM and is looking forward to welcoming the global aviation community to Delhi in 2025.

“India, becoming the third largest economy within the next few years and leading the fourth industrial revolution with the use of AI (artificial intelligence), is a nation on the move. India’s rise in the global aviation landscape over the last years has been nothing short of remarkable,” he noted.

The decision to host the 81st IATA AGM in India was made at the 80th IATA AGM, which is currently going on in Dubai. This will be the third time the IATA AGM has convened in Delhi, having previously visited India in 1958 and 1983.