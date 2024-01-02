Home / Industry / News / Coal production in the country increases by 10.75% in 2023: Govt

Coal production in the country increases by 10.75% in 2023: Govt

In a public statement, the Ministry of Coal said the production of Coal India Limited (CIL) has risen to 71.86 million tonnes (mt) in December 2023, as compared to 66.37 mt in December 2022

The ministry said the growth in coal production is attributed to Coal PSUs.
Shreya Jai Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2024 | 11:44 PM IST
Coal production in the country increased by 10.75 per cent in 2023 and touched 928 billion tonnes (bt) at the closing of the calendar year. The Centre is hopeful that coal production will touch the 1 billion mark by the end of the current financial year.

In a public statement, the Ministry of Coal said the production of Coal India Limited (CIL) has risen to 71.86 million tonnes (mt) in the month of December 2023, as compared to 66.37 mt in December 2022, with a growth of 8.27 per cent.

The cumulative coal production (up to December 2023) has seen a quantum jump to 684.31 mt in FY' 23-24, as compared to 608.34 mt during the same period in FY' 22-23. A growth of 12.47 per cent, said the statement.

Coal dispatch in December 2023 reached 86.23 mt, showcasing a growth rate of 8.36 per cent over last year. Coal dispatch by CIL stood at 66.10 mt in December 2023, compared to 62.66 mt in December 2022, representing a growth of 5.49 per cent.

The ministry said the growth in coal production is attributed to Coal PSUs. "This underscores the dedication of the coal supply chain, ensuring seamless distribution of coal nationwide. The Ministry of Coal reaffirms its commitment to maintaining consistent coal production and dispatch, ensuring an uninterrupted supply for a reliable and resilient energy sector," the ministry said.

The national miner CIL, in a separate statement, said all its arms have posted positive growth and it has produced 532 mts of coal at the end of the nine-month period of FY 2024, logging 11 per cent year-on-year growth. "Production in volume terms rose sharply by 53 mts over 479 mts of April-December FY 2023. On a progressive basis, CIL has sustained the double-digit growth since July 2023," said the statement.

It also added, CIL supplied an all-time high volume of 98 mt to non-regulated sector (NRS) consumers till December FY 2024. This is a record 23 mt increase with 31 per cent growth over 75 mt of the same period last fiscal, CIL said.


Topics :Coal productionCoal ministryCentreCoal PSUsCoal India Limited

First Published: Jan 02 2024 | 11:40 PM IST

